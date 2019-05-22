LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Even though Lee Canyon looked and felt like winter through May, the skis and snowboards are all packed up for the season.
Memorial Day weekend is usually when the mountain opens up for summer activities like hiking, archery and disc golf.
Those are all on hold this weekend and the rest of the summer.
"We're clearing some ground, getting ready for construction crews to come," said Marketing Director Jim Seely.
Next time everyone hits the slopes at Lee Canyon, it will look at bit different.
"Ten thousand square-foot, two-story building ... another food and beverage outlet as well as a ski-in and ski-out bar," said Seely.
It's all part of a multi-million dollar lodge.
"This is the first addition since the late '60s or so," said Seely,
For construction crews to get it done by winter, summer has to take a backseat - but from the way the mountain looked on May 22, it wasn't quite ready for summer, anyway.
A father and his 3-year-old daughter drove up to the mountain from Las Vegas to catch some flakes and build a snowman.
"I like snowman!" said the toddler. It was unusual to see a storm this cold in late May.
"This is crazy actually ... when I got here this morning there was about an inch of snow on the desk where my office is, so that's a little surprising," said Seely. "We had this record-breaking year."
Lee Canyon saw more snowfall in the 2018-2019 winter season than it has in the last decade. More snow also meant more skiers and snowboarders.
Seely said they noticed how jam-packed the mountain was during winter break when they reached capacity.
"We're hoping this building takes a bit of little pressure off that top end of capacity level," Seely said.
Meanwhile, the daddy-daughter duo said they were happy to embrace the snowy, cold spring: "We have to enjoy the weather right now."
The nearby Briscone trail is still open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.