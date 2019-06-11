LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak signed a bill into law that prohibits most employers from testing prospective hires for marijuana.
“I didn’t want people to be discriminated against about the lawful use of marijuana,” Assemblywoman Dina Neal (D-North Las Vegas) said. “That was my purpose.”
Neal co-sponsored AB132. She said the legislation is intended to parallel the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.
However, there are certain occupations that are exempt from the testing ban, according to Neal, including firefighters and some construction workers.
Professions that use federal funding would also require marijuana testing because the drug is still illegal at the federal level.
“The focus is safety and [jobs that require] heavy operations of equipment,” Neal said.
The law is expected to go in to effect January 2020.
Gov. Sisolak issued a statement about the passage of the bill:
As our legal cannabis industry continues to flourish, it’s important to ensure that the door of economic opportunity remains open for all Nevadans. That’s why I was proud to sign AB132 into law, which contains common-sense exceptions for public safety and transportation professionals.
