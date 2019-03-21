LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police is getting a new state-of-the-art training center. It won’t only be used by local law enforcement.
The site will become a training hub for the Western half of the country.
The first phase alone will cost $20 million. It will have two buildings. One of those will be reality-based, meaning police and other first responders can train in life-like scenarios, helping them prepare for the worst.
“This facility will be used every day, full-time,” LVMPD Foundation Executive Director Tom Kovach.
Being built next to Metro’s shooting range in the far east corner of the valley, the reality-based training center will be a hub for more than 60 agencies across the state.
“It’s active shooter training, defensive tactics training, advanced officer training, and reality-based training,” Kovach said.
Kovach added the training will be as close to the real thing as possible.
“This will be a very busy facility,” he said. “The investment in it will be extremely well returned.”
So the center will have all of the sights, sounds and distractions of almost any scenario.
“A convenience store, gas station, school space, apartment, a home, casino floor,” Kovach listed just some of the simulations.
Officers will be put to the test in daytime and nighttime settings. The foundation is even planning for the valley’s growing sports industry.
“We’re having a football stadium, hockey arena,” he said. “Types of facilities that police have not had to train for in the past because we haven’t had them.”
Kovach said this plan was in the works before 1 October, but that tragedy heightened the need for a center like this.
“When you have an incident as large as that was, there’s a need for all agencies in Southern Nevada to come together and respond,” he said.
The Foundation said this is just the start of big plans to make Las Vegas one of the most advanced training grounds for police in the country.
“The facility makes the difference,” Kovach said. “To be able to place them in a real environment will make a difference in their safety and the safety of the public.”
The LVMPD Foundation has just started raising funds for the project. Construction crews will break ground in the summer with the center opening early 2020.
The training center is donation-driven.
If you would like to get involved, visit: https://lvmpdfoundation.org/reality-based-training/
The LVPPA sent FOX5 a statement in response to center’s developments.
“The LVPPA is excited for this new training facility. For a long time, our officers have worked hand and hand with several of our local agencies on coordinated events, but not always did everyone have the same training. To have a multi-agency training center, giving the same type of response training to all of our law enforcement partners can only help the community that we all protect. The LVPPA whole heartedly supports this project and cannot wait for it to be operational.”
