LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new elementary school being built in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will be named after late assemblyman and community leader Tyrone Thompson.
The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees unanimously approved the naming of the new school, which will be located at Mountains Edge Parkway and El Capitan Way, during Thursday night's board meeting.
The school will be named Tyrone Thompson Elementary School.
"Odis Tyrone Thompson’s life was guided by his deep desire to be a dedicated public servant to build stronger and safer communities. Born and raised in Clark County, Mr. Thompson represented the growth and transformation of our valley. He spent almost his entire life in Southern Nevada, from attending Clark County School District (CCSD) schools to 25-plus years in public service across multiple sectors," the School Name Committee said in its approval.
Nevada State Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson died unexpectedly while serving the community during the 2019 legislative session. He was 51 years old.
Thompson, who represented District 17 in Clark County and was a native of North Las Vegas, served the Nevada Legislature for four sessions from 2013 to 2019, according to the legislature's website. He also served as Chief Deputy Majority Whip in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
In July, it was announced that the College of Southern Nevada would rename the student union building on its North Las Vegas campus after Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson.
