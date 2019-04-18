NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new housing development was approved to open in the north part of the valley on E. Deer Springs Way and Losee Road Wednesday evening.
Early renderings of the Deer Springs District show the 150-acre area will include about 1,180 new high-density homes, as well as a hospital, hotel, bike and walking trails, restaurants, and retail shops.
"It will create a kind of connectivity of being able to live there, know your neighbors, be able to walk to the community, be able to shop and eat, and have a hospital there, and hotel over there," North Las Vegas City Councilman Richard Cherchio said.
Price points will vary by home inside Deer Springs District, but Cherchio said all will marketed for all types of families.
"One of the things that we focus on in North Las Vegas is to provide not just affordable housing, but housing that is affordable for seniors and our young people," Cherchio said.
The VA Hospital is within walking distance from Deer Springs District. The new hotel would provide room accommodations for those travelling to visit loved ones and jobs for locals.
Not only will Deer Springs provide a new community, it will help grow North Las Vegas as well as the services available to those in the community.
"Regular single family homes do not produce the tax base to provide the amenities, police/fire...and different services that the city requires as it grows," Cherchio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.