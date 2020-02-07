LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- It’s hard to tell from the exterior, but a new hotel is operating inside the old Lucky Dragon property just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Owner Don Ahern purchased the site for $36 million in April 2019. In that time, he’s redecorated the rooms with a "modern" flare and already has guests making reservations, according to Ahern.
“The hotel portion is up and running and working beautifully,” said Ahern. “We’re open to the public and we’re in good shape.”
Ahern would not fully disclose his plan for the property, but said he will replace the casino with a convention space.
The new venture comes on the heels of the Lucky Dragon’s short tenure. The property opened in November 2016 and the owner’s filed for bankruptcy in February 2018.
“I’m not worried about anything. People won’t come to us to do gaming,” said Ahern. “I don’t think the fact that Lucky Dragon failed has anything to do with what we’re doing.”
The multi-million dollar venture is a deviation from Ahern’s long standing family construction equipment businesses. Ahern owns Xtreme Manufacturing, Snorkel Manufacturing, and construction equipment rental company Ahern Rentals.
“The hotel business is really nothing more than the rental business,” said Ahern. “Whether your renting a piece of construction equipment or a hotel room, its just a rental business.”
“The locals and tourists will enjoy what we have coming down the line."
