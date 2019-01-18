LAS VEGAS -- Out with the old, in with the new. Campus Village, a retail space across the street from UNLV, is coming down. Demolition started on Friday.
The owner of G2 Capital Development, which owns the property, has a bold vision for the project. Instead of rebuilding more stores, he plans to add a nationally-branded hotel.
Wood, pipes and an old elevators sign is all that’s left of Campus Village. It was built in the late 1970s.
“The building was very vibrant at the time and occupied a lot of hustle and bustle,” Frank Marretti said.
“In all honesty, it’s a feeling of mixed emotions. It’s happy to know what the future holds but it’s sad to see the history go away.”
But in recent years, Marretti said the building has had more problems than success.
“Dealing with the homeless and tenants, complaints and break ins, vandalism,” he said.
Marretti said Campus Village was also constructed 8-10 feet below street level so flooding has been a major issue.
“Retail struggles up and down Maryland parkway,” he said.
So instead, these broken windows and torn down walls will be replaced with a modern hotel.
“If you look at most major universities there’s a hotel within walking distance,” Marretti said. “We don’t have one per se.”
The hotel won’t only serve UNLV.
“In addition to that, we will get a fair amount of convention users at the hotel because we’re at a close proximity there,” he said. “Folks that unfortunately might have a family member at Sunrise Hospital would benefit from the hotel, as well as people at the airport.”
On top of that, Marretti plans to add more parking, office space and apartments.
“My goal is to leave an impression that has changed the parkway for the better, in hopes in 10 years from now, someone will come behind me and do more and better projects,” Marretti said. “And 20 years from then, this area is much better off.”
Marretti believes this will change the landscape and boost the economy for years to come.
“Hopefully looking north of 10 to 18 stories,” Marretti said. “There will be multiple towers and multiple buildings at different heights. I’ve been coming to this area for 26 years. It’s always needed some revitalization and density. I’ve always been a big believer that if you take a risk, it could pay off.”
Demolition should be done by the end of the month with construction starting early 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.