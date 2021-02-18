LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many Americans had to cancel vacation plans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but now there's a company setting up in Las Vegas that will start taking people to other places, in a hologram.
Portl is a start-up company that is setting up its first hologram in Las Vegas. The company said a person can project themselves as a hologram into a different place and be able to see the different place for themselves.
"It's like hologram Zoom," company CEO & inventor David Nussbaum said. "You'll be able to stand in front of your mini portal and be in someone else's mini."
Portl has already been used at multiple music festivals and for red carpet events. Nussbaum said some celebrities and politicians are already asking about the company's technology.
