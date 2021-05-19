LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celebrate playoff hockey with a brand new Vegas Golden Knights-themed slot machine.
Visitors can find the slot machine in the Terminal 1 pre-security shopping area at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
The action is heating up — and so are the reels on the new @GoldenKnights slot machine! Who'd like to celebrate tonight’s playoff game with a lucky pull? Find this machine in the Terminal 1 pre-security shopping area. 🎰🏒#VegasBorn #GoKnightsGo pic.twitter.com/2OeU45E9sD— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 18, 2021
