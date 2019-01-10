LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Derek Stevens announced the name and details of his new Fremont Street resort-casino on Thursday night.
The new 777-room property will be called Circa Resort & Casino and is expected to tower nearly 500 feet high. It will be the first ground-up hotel in downtown in decades.
The resort is expected to complete at 1.25 million-square-feet and 44 stories.
Opening its doors by the end of 2020, Stevens said Circa is inspired by Las Vegas' history, emphasized in a video shown at the announcement at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
To Vegas, we bring... pic.twitter.com/PPa8Jeiifb— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) January 11, 2019
Stevens, current owner of The D Las Vegas and Golden Gate hotel-casino, is leading the resort's development with his brother Greg.
On Thursday night, they reiterated plans to have "the largest sports book in Las Vegas history."
Circa will replace the locations of Las Vegas Club, built in 1930 and torn down in 2017, Glitter Gulch and Mermaids casino.
