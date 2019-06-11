LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new food truck park is coming to downtown Las Vegas and will be a spot to sample all sorts of food.
“We're going to be rotating food trucks through this experience so customers can eat different food they wouldn't try,” Fergusons Downtown events manager Erica Bell said. “Then make these relationships and follow these food trucks through Las Vegas.”
It takes Paul Samano just minutes to whip up one of his signature dishes. And he does it all out of his food truck.
“A lot of food trucks go out of business because they only rely on events,” the owner of Real Awesome Food Truck said. “So I think it'll be a good idea to have a food truck hub where trucks can come out and park every week and have that designated parking space.”
Samano said the one-stop spot will be affordable for food trucks and convenient for hungry customers.
“I noticed that they didn't have it here, and I didn't understand why,” Samano said.
That’s where Bell and the team at Fergusons came in.
“It takes several applications, it takes many weeks, it takes many departments within the city to get the approval to do so,” she said.
Erica teamed up with Paul to pick this location at the Llama lot.
“I’ve noticed coming after Container Park there isn't much to do,” Samano said. “And what we're trying to do is draw more people this way to see what this side of downtown has to offer.”
“We’re excited about continuing the growth from the Fremont experience to the east side,” Bell said.
“It’s very underrated,” Monica Flores said. “There’s great restaurants and bars. It’s growing.”
Flores owns one of the food trucks that will be part of this park.
“We do struggle with customers trying to find us throughout the week and we're not available because we don't have an actual location yet,” she said.
She hopes a steady location will help them launch their vegan eats.
“Having a weekly stand would get us to the point where we can quit our day jobs,” Flores said. “Maybe going on to a food truck and then eventually having an actual store front, that would be the ultimate goal. That’s the dream, one day.”
The park will have benches, hanging lights, games for kids and of course, a wide variety of food to try.
“We do food trades, we give each other food to try out and give feedback,” Flores said.
To start, the park will only be open on Fridays and Saturdays. But Paul said the plan is to expand quickly to reach as many taste buds as possible.
“We’re going to even do it on lunch times, maybe people working downtown, we could feed them,” he said.
“Food trucks are always a fusion,” Flores said. “It's a creation of that person, something you can't find on the Strip.”
The food truck park will be open 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday starting June 14.
Food trucks that will be at the launch include Real Awesome Food, Cousins Maine Lobster, The Spice is Right, Phyto’s Vegan Eats, Onolicious and Kona Ice.
