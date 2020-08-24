LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new food bank distribution site will open at Texas Station on Tuesday morning.
Three Square Food Bank is opening a drive-thru distribution site at the North Las Vegas hotel-casino. The site will operate while supplies last and will be open on Tuesday each week. People will be asked to remain in their vehicles.
The site will be an addition to more than 130 Three Square sites in the valley, which include walk-up sites.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, University Medical Center will provide COVID-19 testing at the Texas Station parking garage.
