NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - The FAA introduced new regulations Friday that essentially make it illegal to fly a drone for recreational use in approximately 90 percent of the Las Vegas valley.
“While recreational flyers may continue to fly below 400 feet in uncontrolled airspace without specific certification or operating authority from the FAA, they are now required to obtain prior authorization from the FAA before flying in controlled airspace around airports,” the FAA said in a statement Thursday. “Furthermore, they must comply with all airspace restrictions and prohibitions when flying in controlled and uncontrolled airspace.”
In Las Vegas, most people live in restricted airspace (see video above). Starting Friday, recreational users were relegated to one small area in the southwest valley where they can fly without prior approval.
"Our recreational flyers just like to fly and have fun," said Shaun Capalingo from Alpha Drone. "You know grandma and grandpa that are retired just fly for fun, or even their grandson likes to have fun with their drone. That's where it's impacting. If you're not up to par with the new rules and regulations, you could end up going out and flying at a location that you can't be flying at and potentially get in trouble."
For more details on the new policies click here.
