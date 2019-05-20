HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - The state's legislative budget committee Monday morning voted to move forward with funding a new education facility that aims to address the teacher shortage in southern Nevada.
"Actually, I believe we are first in the nation in terms of overcrowded classrooms,” said Dr. Shartriya Collier, associate dean for the School of Education at Nevada State College.
An empty lot to the east of NSC’s Henderson campus will be the site of the $55.9 million dollar project, she said.
"We are here to recruit and retain more teachers in our state," said Collier.
The building will include classrooms, offices, and study space, as well as a Speech Pathology Lab and an Early Childhood Education Center. This is in addition to $2.5 million in funding provided through Senate Bill 546 in 2017 by the Nevada Legislature that went towards the planning and design of the building. In May of 2018, the Board of Regents ranked the education academic building as the state’s number one capital need.
"As of February of this year, there were still 400 vacant positions in CCSD," said NSC education student Ana Sandoval.
Recent high school graduates and those going into the education program at NSC said they know all too well the problem with overcrowded classrooms.
"Most of my classrooms, there were 35-plus students in there. And it was pretty bad," said recent high school graduate and education student Chris Petras.
Petras said it was common for teachers to attempt giving one-on-one attention to more than 35 students in a class.
"The teachers can only put some much energy into a class, so much focus onto a single student, and having 40-plus students to work with is a ridiculous amount," said Sandoval.
NSC hopes to draw more students to their education program with the newly funded facility.
"We are going to get a whole lot of teachers interested in the field of education," said Petras.
