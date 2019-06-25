LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Cancer Treatment Center is testing a new trial drug, meant to help patients deal with the harsh side effects of chemo radiation.
“The availability of clinical trials in Las Vegas offers further opportunities for our patients in terms of health care and treatment options,” director of clinical trials at OptumCare Dr. Khawaja Saad Jahangir said.
The test drug didn’t come out in time to help Preston Tillotson, who battled oral cancer earlier this year. Tillotson describes the emotional roller coaster the treatments took on him.
“I was worried about my career, my hustle, my come-up, fulfilling what I wanted in life,” Tillotson said.
When he turned 30, cancer never crossed his mind.
“Then my voice started breaking down,” Tillotson recalled. He noticed his voice had been changing for years.
He finally went to a doctor in February to find out he had a mass in his throat and Stage Two cancer.
“Whenever I got it, the color faded from my world,” he said. “And I know my doctor was talking to me but I heard absolutely nothing that she said.”
Tillotson started 40 rounds of radiation a week later.
“Whenever they strapped me down, it's very scary,” he said. “There's lights going off. There's noises.”
But he said the treatment itself wasn’t painful. It was the side effects.
“It wasn’t until two to five weeks in I started to get red,” Tillotson said. “My scariest symptom was my inability to control my saliva. At night, I would wake up choking. I felt like I was dry drowning.”
“Chemo radiation therapy is very toxic,” Dr. Jahangir said. “It causes a lot of inflammation in the mouth. It causes ulcer formation in the mouth. Patients often cannot eat, cannot drink. They often get feeding tubes. They get dehydrated.”
Some of those harsh side effects are what valley cancer doctors are targeting in a new clinical trial.
“By doing so we hope to reduce hospitalization, maintain patients on schedule, maintain drug concentration and efficacy,” Dr. Jahangir said. “And as a result, have good outcomes.”
Tests of the new IV drug are in the final phases. That means if it passes this round, it will become part of routine head and neck cancer care around the world.
“Any medical advancement we can make to relieve the suffering and pain is something worth wanting,” Tillotson said.
While Tillotson has finished his radiation, he’s now working on regaining his voice to speak up for other patients.
“You get cancer and it affects every point of your life,” he said. “There's so much collateral damage: familial damage, spiritual damage, emotional damage. Then there's the physical problems. I was in the trenches battling it with my doctors, but it was the other pains that were the loudest because they weren't being mitigated.”
“The gratitude that I have for my voice is – I can’t even describe it – there was a moment there when I thought I’d never speak again,” Tillotson said. “And that killed me.”
Preston goes in for routine check-ups and so far the cancer has not come back.
As for the clinical trial, OptumCare is looking for patients to take part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.