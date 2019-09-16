If you think the zombie apocalypse is upon us, the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas now has an attraction to help you prepare for your survival.
Every Wednesday through Sunday evening in September, guests can take part in the Plaza's new Zombie Rampage Paintball Hunt. Held at the Core Arena, the attraction which brings together the thrills of paintball shooting, live target interaction and monster trucks.
As part of the experience, guests can climb aboard the 14-foot tall Zombie Rampage Monster Bus and fire away at the zombies roaming the area, the Plaza said in a news release.
Hunts start at 6 p.m. each night and run for 20 minutes. Ticket prices are $30 for general admission with 100 rounds of paintballs, and $45 for VIP, which offers priority boarding on the bus and 300 rounds of paintballs.
Children ages 5 to 12 are permitted with an adult admission. However, children under 5 are not permitted.
For more information and to reserve your time slot: https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/zombie-paintball/
