LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A residential building under construction in the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas is putting an emphasis on its tenants’ fitness.
“We wanted something that engaged the residents, so this is more of an urban style workout,” said Sam Cherry, CEO of Cherry Developments which is building the project shareDOWNTOWN.
Unlike other apartment buildings that typically contain a single gym, shareDOWNTOWN will have calisthenic exercise stations on each level.
Each station will allow residents to use their own body weight for a full body workout without the need for often "bulky and outdated" gym equipment.
"You have your body weight with you at all times so you don’t have to worry about having a dumbbell or bar carrying bands or anything because you can use your own body weight,” said Real Results Gym fitness coach Joey Benshimon.
Calisthenics uses simple equipment like a dip bar, pull up bar and bench to get and keep its residents in shape.
“shareDOWNTOWN wants its residents to live healthy lifestyles. They want to promote health and fitness and wellness overall. And so they wanted to give the residents the tools to do that,” said spokesperson Amy Maier.
Construction is on schedule so far and completion is expected in May 2020. The rate for a one bedroom apartment will begin at $1,100 dollars per month.
