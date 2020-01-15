LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cousin of a man shot and killed in a Las Vegas road rage incident in August said they're still waiting for justice in his case.
Jeffrey Boyajian, 58, was shot and killed while driving northbound on I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road on Aug. 5, 2019.
At the time, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Boyajian and his unidentified passenger were being tailgated by a white van carrying several people. At some point, the aggression escalated, and a passenger of the van fired multiple shots into Boyajian's car. He pulled over and later died at the hospital.
Later that month, police announced they found the van involved in the incident, though no announcements were made indicating anyone was arrested.
FOX5 learned three people were "identified" in connection with the shooting in September. Only one person was charged with a crime.
Boyajian's cousin Lucy Bossbaly said she hadn't heard any updates in the investigation, and Metro Police said it was because they haven't yet caught the shooter.
Bossbaly lives in New Jersey and was surprised to find out that police had made progress in the case. In the weeks after the van was found, police arrested Marcia Mingo for aiding and abetting.
She was one of three people linked to the case, and in late 2019 she was found not competent to stand trial. Mingo has been in a treatment facility since her last competency hearing in November, according to court records.
Bossbaly said Boyajian grew up in Las Vegas but moved to California a few years ago. On the day of his slaying, he was driving back to his hometown to spend his birthday with his mother. His birthday was the following day.
"Police knocked on her door in the middle of the night and said her son was murdered," Bossbaly said. She said his mother died weeks after he was killed. "She couldn't deal with it because every time I spoke to her, she said, 'My baby is dead.'"
Boyajian also left behind an 18-year-old daughter. She flew into Las Vegas to bury her father, then weeks later came back to bury her grandmother.
Las Vegas police wouldn't elaborate Mingo's connection to the case or how the other two unnamed persons of interest were involved.
