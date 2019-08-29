Henderson (FOX5) -- The Raiders aren't the only big wigs planting roots in Henderson.
"Henderson right now has a lot of desirable things," realtor Leslie Carver said. "We're seeing California buyers. We're seeing buyers from all over move into this community."
The Raiders practice facility is taking shape right near St. Rose Parkway and Henderson Executive Airport.
One of Amazon's distribution center's will be off Bruner and Bermuda Road
Vegas Golden Knights are off Water St. and Google's Data Center is off Warm Springs and Boulder Highway.
"We are seeing a lot of home buyers move from California, and those buyers want Henderson because they are traveling back and forth from the 15," Carver said.
More homes are getting built all around Henderson as the facilities take shape.
Tori Lawson was a local in Henderson. She lived near Google's Data Center.
She picked up keys to a new home in Inspirada last week. The family communities inspired her to make the move.
"Everyone in Vegas complains about not knowing their neighbors per say. In here, we already knew them before we even moved into the house," Lawson said.
With the addition of all these new facilities, more grocery stores and retail locations will follow.
Carver says more commercial development is slowly popping up on the east side near VGK's facility.
"As the east gets more developed, you’ll see more families," Carver said. "But we're waiting to see some of that commercial come together including some schools and grocery stores."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.