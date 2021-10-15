LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - New details have been released about the upcoming Majestic Las Vegas resort.
It will be a non-gaming and non-smoking facility.
The resort will have a 720-suite, five-star hotel with six freestanding restaurants and 270,000 square-feet of Corporate Sky Suites.
It will also feature a 70,000-square-foot wellness center called "Spa Majestic."
The resort will include a spa, fitness center and an executive medical facility.
According to developers, the spa will feature whole-body scans, thermography technology, and some of advanced diagnostic and screening exams.
Construction is set to begin early 2022 with completion scheduled in 2024.
