LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While Krystal Whipple awaits extradition to face charges in Las Vegas, police records released this week detail her actions leading up to the murder she's accused of committing.
Whipple is accused of skipping out on a $35 nail bill and attempting to flee before she allegedly ran over and killed Nhu "Annie" Nguyen.
In a declaration of warrant and summons, police said Whipple left the grey Chevrolet Camaro she was driving from the salon in a nearby apartment complex.
The vehicle she was driving was reported stolen and further investigation showed the car was fraudulently rented using a fake ID and credit card.
When police searched the car, they said they found a North Las Vegas police "unattended vehicle" sticker, receipts and water bottles. A receipt showed a purchase for "an automotive engine" at Fairway Chevrolet on East Sahara Avenue, police said.
Fingerprints on the water bottles later were matched to Krystal Whipple, who was known to police.
Police later recovered security footage that showed the suspect at the dealership hours before being at the salon.
Police said she went back to pick up the engine on Dec. 29 as a passenger in a silver Nissan pick-up truck with an unknown man.
Tracking down the license plate to the original owner of the truck on Jan. 2, police determined the license plate had been stolen.
When Metro police tracked down the information on the North Las Vegas sticker, they were able to locate someone close to Whipple.
On Jan. 11, Whipple was found and arrested in Glendale, Arizona.
Charges were filed against Whipple for murder and burglary.
Whipple waived her right to extradition in an Arizona court on Saturday. She's expected to be in Las Vegas police custody within 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.