LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New details about the death of 3-year-old Daniel Theriot came out in court on Tuesday.
His mother, 20-year-old Cassie Smith, and her 40-year-old boyfriend, Joshua Oxford, were arrested Monday after police recovered the toddlers body.
[RELATED: Mother, boyfriend arrested after Las Vegas police find body of missing boy]
Some of the details were shocking to hear, including hemorrhaging and burn marks. Equally concerning for prosecutors was the criminal history of the man police found supervising Daniel’s younger brother, Brandon Theriot, while police were still searching for Daniel.
“He has a previous conviction for child abuse, neglect and that was in 2013,” said the prosecutor. “Eleven failures to appear and a previous battery domestic violence charge.”
Oxford kept his head down in court as prosecutors read through the 3-year-old’s injuries. Prosecutors also revealed that while under arrest, the boy’s mother confessed to police that the injuries her children suffered happened when both Daniel and his younger brother were in Oxford’s care.
But while prosecutors brought up concerns about Oxford, his defense maintained that he is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The two are expected back in court Wednesday at 8 a.m. to hear additional further criminal complaints.
A judge set bail for both Smith and Oxford at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.