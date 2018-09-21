NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new dental office is celebrating its grand opening in North Las Vegas with free services for patients.
Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental care on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their location on 2500 East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Civic Center Drive.
Patients can select from one of four free services:
- Basic teeth cleaning
- Cavity filling
- Tooth extraction
- Complete exam with X-rays
Services are guaranteed to anyone in line before 8 a.m. Patients can expect complimentary breakfast, music and fun activities for kids.
According to a release, Risas Dental and Braces has multiple locations in Arizona and Colorado. They focus on providing relief to undeserved areas.
For more information, visit www.risasdental.com.
