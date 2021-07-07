LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Claimants who did not have their current address in the DETR claimant portal are experiencing some delays in receiving new debit cards to access unemployment funds.
The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in June announced that it was switching from Bank of America debit cards to Way2Go Debit Mastercards.
DETR on Wednesday said "a process is in place" for claimants to update their addresses so that they can get their new card and access their funds.
"Cards are being mailed throughout the month of June, so it’s possible some cards will arrive in the mail through the first week of July," DETR said in an emailed statement.
To resolve a delay that is caused by a changed address, claimants can update their address on their claim, DETR said. Address changes are sent to Way2Go daily, and then the claimant can contact Way2Go after 24-48 hours to request a replacement card.
Way2Go can be reached at 844-542-1115.
If a claimant doesn’t receive their card by July 9, DETR advises calling Way2Go to check the status.
