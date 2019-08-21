LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There’s a new dating app that wants to make finding love ... a walk in the park. "Dig" is for dog owners and lovers.
It hasn’t officially launched in Las Vegas, yet. But singles in the valley are already using it to find their perfect match.
Madison Clark said right now a lot of her attention goes to her 2-year-old puppy, Hollywood.
“She loves men, so she’s already my wing woman,” Madison said.
That’s why Madison wants to make sure she finds someone who loves her dog, as much as her.
“If she doesn’t like you, that’s saying a lot because she loves everybody,” she said. “If she doesn’t like you, that’s a hard pass for me.”
Madison just moved to Las Vegas from the Big Apple.
“I always thought you’d run into someone in the New York City streets, your dogs tangled up like in a romantic comedy,” she said.
“You don’t have to go out in the Las Vegas sun and hope to find someone there,” app creator Leigh Isaacson said.
Isaacson added you don’t have to be a dog owner to tag along. A third of users are not.
“Maybe you want to find someone to get a dog with in the future,” she said.
She added talking about your pooch may be the best ice breaker to learning more about someone else.
“When you talk about your dog you’re not just talking about the animal, you’re talking about how much money you spend, how clean you keep your house, how much you travel,” Isaacson said.
Once users match, they can communicate through the app and find nearby dog-friendly date locations like dog parks or breweries.
Isaacson hopes Dig is helping dog lovers like Madison dig deeper to find their fur-ever match.
“She’s already such a huge part of my life so why not be the whole reason for my love life,” Madison said.
“You’re not swiping forever, hoping to find someone you have something in common with,” Isaacson said. “This is cutting to the chase.”
Dig is still planning its official launch party in Las Vegas. Users can already use the free app in the valley. It’s available in more than a dozen cities nationwide.
