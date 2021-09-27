LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new dance and gymnastics building is opening this week at the Cimarron Rose Community Center in the northwest valley.
Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Stavros Anthony will hold at ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition on Sept. 30.
"After 10 months of construction, we are anxious to celebrate the opening of this new dance and gymnastics room," Anthony said. "The instructors are ready to start teaching ballet, hip hop, tumbling and more in the new building."
Work on the new dance floor and lobby began about 10 months ago and includes a "floating dance floor."
The $1.1 million project, which also included expanding the parking lot and adding landscaping, was funded by the city of Las Vegas and the Residential Construction Tax.
