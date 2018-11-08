HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - Wholesale shoppers in Henderson have a new option for groceries, electronics, clothing, furniture and household items.
Costco opened its doors Thursday morning on St. Rose Parkway just north of the Henderson Executive Airport.
The store held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Henderson Mayor Debra March.
Costco has 90 million members worldwide, with 760 warehouses, including 529 in the U.S. The company has warehouses in Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Iceland, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Australia.
