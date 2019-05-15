LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chick-fil-A, Inc. announced the company was planning to open three more locations in the Las Vegas Valley, bringing the grand total to seven.
The company confirmed a location on the Las Vegas Strip at Harmon Avenue was slated to open in late 2019.
Two additional locations on Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road, and Valley View Boulevard and Flamingo Road, are in the works.
No information was available on when the other restaurants would open, according to Chick-fil-A.
"We look forward to the opportunity to continue serving guests in the Las Vegas Valley with delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality," the company said.
