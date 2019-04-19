LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Project Neon construction is causing big headaches for drivers. The Nevada Department of Transportation opened its new Charleston Boulevard on-ramp and interchange from northbound I-15 two weeks ago.
"The interchange is just confusing because they haven't painted arrows so people are cutting over four lanes of traffic and jotting across four lanes of traffic because they think they need to be on the right when they need to go left," said Jessica Cybulski who works at a business nearby. "I've seen three or four accidents in the last two days in that intersection because people don't know what they're doing."
The ramp leads to an intersection where drivers headed west on Charleston Blvd. have two lanes, drivers headed east have one lane. Drivers heading straight through the intersection can access Grand Central Parkway, Bonneville Avenue and Alta Drive and I-15 northbound.
"People adjust,” said NDOT Public Information Officer Adrienne Packer. “The other design, it was really confusing. This new design is just more efficient that takes traffic off I-15 and congestion off Grand Central Pkwy."
More construction is on the way to Charleston Blvd. and Grand Central Pkwy. Beginning Monday, April 22, the intersection will be shut down for 8 days while crews re-pave and install a crash beam.
