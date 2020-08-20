LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new center for helping at-risk youth has opened in North Las Vegas.
Clark County, city officials and community partners on Thursday morning held an opening ceremony for the Harbor Juvenile Assessment Center at 3001 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. The city donated a fire station, which was retrofitted to serve as the third Harbor location in the valley.
The center provides programming to help families prevent youth from entering the juvenile justice system. Children and adolescents displaying behavior that are considered precursors to juvenile detention, such as truancy or delinquency, can be referred to the Harbor.
