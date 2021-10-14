LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's a new spot to take your kitten for care. Summerlin Cat Hospital is opening next week.
It will be located at Trails Village (9691 Trailwood Drive), near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway.
The hospital is owned by Veterinarian Dr. Anna Daffara. She is a feline veterinarian with an "unrelenting passion and curiosity for feline care," according to an announcement.
Dr. Daffara has been a member of The American Association of Feline Practitioners for several years and attends yearly feline-based conferences to bring clients the most current knowledge for their feline companion.
The hospital opens Oct. 18.
