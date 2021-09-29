LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In partnership with Workforce Connections, the city of Las Vegas will open a new EmployNV Career Hub.
The opening is happening Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m.at the Historic Westside School, 330 W. Washington Ave.
The new career hub will help connect job seekers to employment opportunities, as well as provide resume and interview help, career exploration and potential paid training to upskill into a new career. As well as supportive services to help job seekers overcome barriers while finding employment.
Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and several council members will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting.
“Providing these critical resources within our communities is key to helping to find employment for those in need,” Mayor Goodman said in a statement. “We want to make sure these resources are convenient and accessible.”
The Employ NV Career Hubs are part of the network of One-Stop centers located throughout Southern Nevada.
The new Employ NV Career Hub inside the Historic Westside School will be open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 702.857.7846, or visit nvcareercenter.org.
