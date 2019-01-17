LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dapper Companies, the business that manages "The Bend" office and retail center in the southwest valley, announced two additional restaurants had been signed on as tenants.

"Lotus of Siam" and "Freed's Dessert Shop" signed on to lease space at The Bend, alongside a new steakhouse concept from Cory Hartwell, the owner and creator of Carson Kitchen, the company said. Hartwell is also the owner and creator for Union Biscuit, a breakfast-brunch "scratch kitchen" that will also be joining Lotus of Siam and Freed's.

"It's been exciting to see such major interest for The Bend," J. Dapper, owner of Dapper Companies, said. "Lotus of Siam and Freed's are two of Las Vegas's most well established names in the business and more information will be coming soon on the new steakhouse concept from the owners of Carson Kitchen."

Previously announced tenants for The Bend included Galaxy Theaters, The Great Greek, Aces & Ales Brewery, Sola Salons, Mothership Coffee and Shang Artisan Noodles.

Dapper Companies said the retail space was to receive early permits for grading some time in March or April 2019. A ground breaking is expected to be announced shortly afterwards.

The Bend is located at West Sunset Road, between South Durango Drive and Riley Street.