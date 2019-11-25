LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a way to pass the time while your significant other shops? A new business opening at a mall on the Las Vegas Strip will teach you how to play casino games.
Casino Quest, which describes itself as a first of its kind, live and interactive "non-gaming-gaming" space, offers visitors a chance to learn, sharpen their strategy or just have fun playing popular casino games with no risk or pressure, according to a news release.
Casino Quest currently offers blackjack, roulette, craps, poker and baccarat. Guests can play unlimited hands, spins or rolls as part of the $20 per hour cost.
All table games are live with veteran Las Vegas dealers and recent student graduates of "CEG Dealer School."
Located on the second level of the Fashion Show Mall, Casino Quest opens at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 next to the Macy's Men's Store.
