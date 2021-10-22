LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new station is being added to the Brightline West train to connect Southern Nevada and California.
The company has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), and the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
The MOU outlines framework regarding the use of 48 miles within Interstate 15 to be used for the rail to connect its planned Victor Valley station and the newly planned station in Rancho Cucamonga.
The new station will connect Metrolink's system in Rancho Cucamonga, offering a seamless access point for people traveling to and from Los Angeles.
“In entering into this MOU with Brightline West, CalSTA, Caltrans, and the California High-Speed Rail Authority are setting the course for high-speed trains to connect Southern California and Las Vegas,” said CalSTA Secretary David S. Kim. “This is an important step in bringing major benefits to the state, including reduced congestion and greenhouse gas emissions on the Interstate 15 corridor and increased connectivity with rail and transit throughout Southern California as well as future connections with the state’s high-speed rail system.”
The total trip time will be about two hours between Las Vegas and the new Rancho Cucamonga station, and three hours between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Brightline will utilize zero-emission electric trainsets capable of reaching speeds up to 180 miles per hour, which Brightline projects will reduce CO2 emissions by 400,000 tons each year and reduce vehicle miles traveled by 935 million annually. The company also estimates the project will create 40,000 jobs during construction and 1,000 permanent jobs, with an economic impact of more than $10 billion. The railway is expected to support more than 11 million trips each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.