LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Work is now underway on a new bridge that will provide people with a second way to cross the Colorado River in Laughlin.
According to a news release, the new bridge is expected to be finished by the end of 2023, and will connect Needles Highway on the Nevada side to the southern portion of Bullhead Parkway on the Arizona side. The bridge will be 724-feet long, and will include a 10-foot-wide multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists, in addition to travel lanes for vehicles.
The current bridge connecting Laughlin and Bullhead City is on the north end of the cities. This second bridge is about 8 miles south of the existing bridge.
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents Commission District A which includes Laughlin, said he is pleased to move the project forward, saying the need for a second bridge has been discussed and planned for decades, and is critical not only to residents but also emergency responders.
Right now, crews are clearing brush and other debris from the project area and staging equipment near the river. According to Clark County, bridge construction is expected to begin within the next two to three weeks.
