LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced Thursday that two bills signed by Governor Steve Sisolak will help protect children from sexual exploitation.
Senate Bill 7 increases penalties for those convicted of sexual solicitation of children. SB 7 also expands authority for police and other law enforcement to conduct undercover operations against sexual exploitation of children.
Senate Bill 8 adds lifetime supervision to those convicted of serious sexual offenses, such as child molestation. As a result, the Board of Parole will have the authority to require sex offenders to complete counseling or other conditions so that the person does not reoffend.
Both bills passed the Nevada Legislature during the legislative session and Sisolak signed the bills shortly after.
“When I took office, I promised to keep Nevada families safe, and that is exactly why I worked to pass these bills,” Ford said in a statement. “Every child in Nevada deserves to be safe from harm."
The A.G.'s office sponsored both bills.
