LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new bill that would prohibit smoking in all city parks was introduced in Las Vegas City Council Wednesday.
The bill, sponsored by Ward 1's Councilman Brian Knudsen, would include the use of e-cigarettes and vapes and "generally apply throughout all park areas instead of specified areas" within the grounds.
The use of electronic smoking devices and smoking tobacco products is currently banned in most public spaces, including: schools and child care facilities, grocery and convenience stores, movie theaters, government buildings, shopping centers and video arcades, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
These prohibited areas are protected by the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act, a law passed in 2006 meant to protect the public from the negative effects of secondhand smoke.
Public comment is slated to take place at a Dec. 2 recommending committee.
No additional details were made available during the Nov. 20 council meeting.
