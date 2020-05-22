LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Saturday will officially open new mountain bike trails at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs.
According to a news release, a total of 4.2 miles of new mountain bike trails have been added to the park. The trails range in skill level from easy to intermediate and expert.
The park has also added a 14,000-square-foot pump track that provides a circuit of banked turns and features for riders to enjoy, the release said.
Several miles of bike trails will officially open at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs on Saturday 🚲 pic.twitter.com/xtlEQkVXlq— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 22, 2020
The 680-acre park, located at 9200 Tule Springs road, also features amenities including fishing, walking trails, wildlife, lush vegetation, historic buildings and views of the Sheep and Spring Mountains.
The park is currently open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a $6 per vehicle entrance fee. For contactless entry, guests may purchase their pass online and read the number to the clerk at the gate. Visit https://bit.ly/2TuebzP for more information.
