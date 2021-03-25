LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Bond, a security platform that will monitor you through your smart phone wherever you are and even send you a bodyguard after a few clicks on their app, said the aim to be the "Uber of bodyguards."
FOX5 spoke to a local professional bodyguard who works for the company and the CEO.
“Personal security for all” is their promise and one person making that possible is James, a bodyguard who asked to only be referred to by his first name.
“I was a diplomatic security specialist for department of state working in high threat environments: Bagdad, Kabul, Afghanistan, multiple different US Ambassadors,” James shared in an interview with FOX5.
Now he's protecting people in Las Vegas where he's lived the last 10 years through the Bond platform.
“I heard about it as kind of being the Uber for bodyguard work and it was intriguing,” James contended.
James is armed and ready to physically protect anyone who books the security service.
“The real job that we have is to get you out of that scenario, get you out of that situation,” James argued.
There are many different reasons people need a bodyguard on demand everything from leaving a violent relationship to winning big at a casino.
“This service allows it to be available to everybody,” James said.
“This platform has now helped people in about 40,000 cases,” added Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond.
Kempel explained his company makes personal security affordable (starting at 30 dollars for 30 minutes) and easy to order as dinner on your phone.
“There is what we call a personal security gap,” Kempel stated. His company is bridging that gap with highly trained professionals certified by each state.
“There's an abundance of former secret service, police officers, and secret service and military personnel,” Kempel relayed.
Over the past decade, the private security industry has grown from $20- billion to $30-billion industry.
In the next six years, globally, it is expected to reach $350 billion including growth in the United States.
Bond's CEO also said during the pandemic, interest in their services has peaked with the growth in crime over the past year, and in certain communities over the past few weeks.
The rise in domestic violence was up as much as 20% in Las Vegas during pandemic according to Safe Nest.
