NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - There is a new affordable college prep school opening up in North Las Vegas.
Students at Cristo Rey will go to class four days a week and then they are placed in a corporate study job one day a week, to supplement their tuition, the school announced.
“What makes us different is that we’re really serving the opportunity gap: the students that never would have been able to afford a college preparatory private education.”
Construction continued this week, but administrators have been working on signing up their inaugural class. The school will be accepting about 125 applications for incoming freshman next year.
The school held an information night for sixth through eighth graders Tuesday. An admissions information night for current eighth grade students is scheduled for Oct. 25 at the LIT College Access Center at 900 North Lamb Boulevard #110, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Classes begin in fall of 2019.
“The idea to provide such a transcending opportunity for families and individuals of all faiths in the Las Vegas area through the Cristo Rey Network started more than a decade ago,” Fr. Tom von Behren said in a release. “This school will be a source of hope and opportunity for those in our community who wouldn’t otherwise have the chance to step above their means. We’re thankful for the generosity of so many to be able to turn this dream into a blessed reality.”
“Cristo Rey St. Viator Las Vegas will be a home for opportunity,” Principal Lisa Campbell said in a release. “As an educator, mother, a UNLV graduate, and a 31-year member of the Las Vegas community, I am proud to help engage the brightest in our community and prepare them for a successful and prosperous future ahead.”
“Cristo Rey St. Viator is a faith-based learning community that educates young people from families who have had limited opportunities to access a private college preparatory education. Cristo Rey St. Viator Las Vegas aims to graduate young people to become men and women of faith, purpose and service.”
The deadline for applications is Dec. 7, 2018.
“Through a rigorous college preparatory curriculum, integrated with an innovative Corporate Work Study Program, students graduate ready to succeed in college and in life beyond the classroom. Interested students must currently be in their eighth-grade year and on track to enter ninth grade in the 2019-2020 school year. Admissions are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration a variety of factors including, but not limited to, academic, work ethic, family income-based qualifications and willingness to learn.”
“The Cristo Rey Network® is the only network of high schools in the country that integrate four years of rigorous college preparatory academics with four years of professional work experience through the Corporate Work Study Program. Comprised of 35 Catholic, college preparatory schools that today serve 11,522 students across 22 states and collectively claim 15,486 graduates, the Cristo Rey Network delivers a powerful and innovative approach to inner-city education that equips students from economically-disadvantaged families with the knowledge, character, and skills to transform their lives.”
To apply and for more information, go to cristoreylasvegas.org.
