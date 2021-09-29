LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Adventure tour provider Bindlestiff Tours just added customizable glamping adventure packages, including some that start in Las Vegas.
The new tours starting in Las Vegas include:
- 3-day tour from Las Vegas to Utah & Arizona
- 4-day tour from Las Vegas to San Francisco
- 7-Day tour from Las Vegas to Utah’s Mighty 5 National Parks
- 11-Day tour from Las Vegas to San Francisco
All Bindlestiff Tours feature an expert tour guide throughout, national park entry fees, luxury transportation and meals on request.
For more information on the packages and the stops along the way visit: www.BindlestiffTours.com
