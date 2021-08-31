LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Want to enjoy stargazing while riding on a train? Tickets for the Nevada Northern Railway's "Star Train" go on sale Wednesday for the 2022 season.
According to a news release, "the 'Great Basin Star Train' is a unique tour of some of the darkest skies in the lower 48 states."
The train leaves out of Ely with the "Dark Rangers of the Great Basin National Park" on board. Passengers enjoy a guided tour through special telescopes for night viewing.
According to the release, the train runs every Friday starting on May 20, 2022 and ending on Sept.16, 2022.
The cost is $56 per adult and $25 per child aged 4 -12. Kids under 4 ride free but they still need a ticket to get onboard., organizers say.
According to the release, here's what to expect on board:
- Our trains feature on-board restroom, wheelchair accessibility, and snacks and beverages available for purchase.
- The Star Trains are pulled by one of our vintage diesel locomotives, and leave around sunset, so you will have a chance to see the sun as it sinks down over the Steptoe Valley. It is a great time of day to admire the rural Intermountain West at its best.
- It is usually clear up here at night, but the train will still operate and the Park Rangers will still be on-board with an astronomy show-and-tell regardless of what Mother Nature dishes up.
- Would you also like to take the trip up toward the old Ruth Mining District on a train pulled by a steam locomotive? Who wouldn't? We also have a steam-powered excursion train departing at 4:30 pm on Friday afternoons, and another one at 1:00 pm on Saturday. During the check-out process you can add a Four-Day pass at a reduced rate to go on additional train rides while you are here.
- Note that the trains depart from and return to Ely, NV with National Park Service Rangers on board. The train does not travel into or from Great Basin National Park. Ely is the closest town to Great Basin National Park (1h west), so it makes a logical hopping-off point for an extended visit to the Park. Don't miss the opportunity to explore the rest of the National Park, including Lehman Caves.
To reserve tickets, visit: nnry.com/pages/StarTrain.php
