LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's Secretary of State has filed a motion to dismiss President Donald Trump's campaign's lawsuit regarding voting by mail in the 2020 general election.
The motion was filed with the U.S. District Court of Nevada by Nevada's Attorney General Aaron Ford on behalf of the plaintiff Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. Trump's campaign filed the lawsuit against Cegavske on August 4, for legislation passed during the 32nd special session of the state's Legislature -- Assembly Bill 4 (AB4), which provides for mail-in ballots in addition to in-person voting options.
The bill specifies that the Secretary of State will be responsible for implementing the voting system outlined therein for the election in November. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed AB4 the day after it was passed, and has continued to speak in support of it.
"Advocates for vote-by-mail legislation argue that it is necessary to fully enfranchise voters and mitigate the public health threat posed by the current pandemic. Opponents argue that vote-by-mail processes are vulnerable to fraud," the motion says. "These competing arguments amount to a public policy debate, not a legal debate."
The state attorney general's office said that it could not comment on the pending litigation.
The 24-page motion can be found here:
DOC 10 Defendant Secretary ... by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Filing isn't winning and President Trump has the law on his side. MAGA!
