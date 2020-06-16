LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's minimum wage will increase starting July 1, 2020, the Office of the Labor Commissioner reminded Nevada employers in an email message on Tuesday.
Per Assembly Bill 456 passed in 2019, the minimum wage will increase by 75 cents annually through 2024 for a total increase of $3.75 over five years.
Starting July 1, the minimum wage rate is $8.00 per hour if the employee is offered qualifying health benefits, and $9.00 per hour if the employee is not offered qualifying health benefits.
An increase in the minimum wage will also increase the daily overtime rates for the same period beginning July 1, except for those employees exempted from overtime requirements.
Employees in Nevada who earn more than one and one-half times the minimum wage for both tiers -- $12 per hour for those offered health benefits and $13.50 per hour for those not offered health benefits -- are eligible for overtime at one and one-half times their regular rate of pay for over 40 hours of work in a week.
For employees that earn less than the amounts listed above, in addition to overtime pay after the traditional 40-hour week, Nevada law also provides for overtime pay at one and one-half times an employee’s regular rate of pay for working more than 8 hours in a 24-hour period.
The annual bulletins for minimum wage and overtime can be found at http://labor.nv.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.