LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans have reportedly chosen their favorite taco restaurants, and according to a new "study," it might hurt Las Vegas locals to know Roberto's Taco Shop did not make the top five in the list.

According to topagency.com, Nevada's favorite taco restaurants are:

1. Taco Bell

2. Del Taco

3. El Pollo loco

4. Qdoba Mexican Eats

5. Chipotle

Taco Bell was also the national favorite. 

In a recent poll, 1 in 5 Americans said they eat more than 25 tacos a month. 

