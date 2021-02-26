LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans have reportedly chosen their favorite taco restaurants, and according to a new "study," it might hurt Las Vegas locals to know Roberto's Taco Shop did not make the top five in the list.
According to topagency.com, Nevada's favorite taco restaurants are:
1. Taco Bell
2. Del Taco
3. El Pollo loco
4. Qdoba Mexican Eats
5. Chipotle
Taco Bell was also the national favorite.
In a recent poll, 1 in 5 Americans said they eat more than 25 tacos a month.
