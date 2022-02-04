LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans are invited to send a valentine to a local veteran for Valentine's Day this year.
Rep. Susie Lee announced the initiative, designed to show veterans appreciation and thank them for their service.
Lee's office said they will deliver the submitted cards ahead of the holiday to veterans and caregivers, including the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City.
The deadline is Feb. 11. Cards can be mailed to her district office or dropped off in a contactless bin outside the building:
8872 S. Eastern Avenue, Suite 220
Las Vegas, NV 89123
