LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Division of Water Resources wants public input on its state water plan.
Through Dec. 15, the agency is asking Nevadans to fill out a survey that will help them collect data about water usage in the state.
The state water plan has not been updated since 1999.
It serves as a planning guide for water challenges in the state, ranging from floods to the drought to sustaining wetland ecosystems.
