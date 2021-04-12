LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday held the first of a series of panels to highlight women leaders across the state.
The governor's office launched the Women's Leadership Series to include leaders who have "broken glass ceilings in their respective fields." State Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, Director of the Governor's Office for New Americans Charina De Asis and Nevada Sports Net Reporter Kristen Moran participated in the Monday panel.
“I’m proud that over 70 percent of my staff and a majority of my executive cabinet positions are made up of women leaders, and that Nevada is the first state in the country to have a majority-women state legislature," Sisolak said. "In order to ensure Nevada continues to bring all voices to the table, it’s critical that young women throughout the State have the opportunity to engage and feel empowered.”
High school juniors and seniors from across the state attended the panel virtually.
