LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Healthy Nevada Project began accepting volunteers from Southern Nevada for its DNA research study.
The study is the second wave of volunteers and a woman in Reno credited the study with saving her life.
"I absolutely think that this saved my life and could potentially save my children's lives," said Jordan Stiteler, who participated in the Northern Nevada study. "I found out that I have familial hypocholesterolemia. My body basically doesn't get rid of the bad cholesterol so it just builds up and builds up and over time it can cause early heart attack or stroke."
Stiteler said her father and greatgrandfather both died of "FH." After her diagnosis, Stiteler’s brother and grandmother were diagnosed with the same genetic disorder.
"Nevada is leading the country when it comes to growth and innovation in the health care area. But sadly, we continue to rank among the worst in regards to health,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. “However, through the Healthy Nevada Project we now have the gift of insight to make needed changes not just for ourselves and loved ones, but for all of Nevada."
The Healthy Nevada Project said it is looking for 25,000 people from Clark County to hand over their DNA.
Participants get a free DNA kit and those results, the Healthy Nevada Project will use that data to find patterns in our population’s health, the group said.
“We know that the environmental conditions in Nevada are a little bit different than they are in other parts of the country,” Renown Health president and CEO Dr. Anthony Slonim said.
Researchers are trying to find out how the environment affects people’s health based on each person’s unique DNA.
“To what extent do those environmental conditions affect health?” Dr. Slonim said. “That's independent from genetics.”
“By creating a large community-based data set, we're hopefully able to understand and learn how to improve the health of Nevadans,” Dr. Slonim said
The Healthy Nevada Project will need to sample 20 percent of the population, so this is just the first wave of DNA testing in Las Vegas.
For more information, visit healthynv.org.
